Classes resume at NBCC in Saint Andrews after hazardous material leak forced evacuation

Classes at the New Brunswick Community College in Saint Andrews resumed Thursday after a hazardous material leak Wednesday morning forced the evacuation of the campus and saw an undisclosed number of students and staff treated for "minor injuries."

Sulphur dioxide gas can be toxic if inhaled and corrosive to the respiratory tract, according to the federal government's hazardous materials safety data sheet. It can also cause skin burns and eye damage.

WorkSafeNB is investigating, confirmed Heather Allaby, NBCC's director of communications.

The gas leak occurred during the decommissioning of tanks in the refrigeration and air conditioning shop in the building, located at 99 Augustus St., said Allaby.

"Students and staff were immediately removed from the shop and the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure," she said in an emailed statement.

2 people sent to hospital

"Most" students and staff were cleared on site by paramedics, said Allaby, unable to immediately comment on how many people were affected.

One student and one staff member were sent to the Charlotte County Hospital for follow-up but were released "with no further issues," she said.

The local fire department cleared the building and called in the Saint John Fire Department's HAZMAT team — one of the province's two HAZMAT teams.

"Our only role was to go down and test for any residual sulphur dioxide," said Mike Carr, division chief and manager of Saint John's Emergency Measures Organization.

Sulphur dioxide is heavier than air, which makes it a challenge and requires a special instrument, he said.

"It sticks low to the ground so for us to test, we have to go through all the different areas that it might creep around," he said.

The team was dispatched around 12:30 p.m. and was on site until about 4:30 p.m. when it gave the all-clear and turned control back over to the NBCC building supervisor, said Carr.

The sulphur dioxide was in a pressurized cylinder, he said. It's a common product for industry and common to be found in a shop, he added.

No risk to neighbouring properties

The Town of Saint Andrews posted a notice about the incident at the NBCC campus on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

"There was an incident that released a hazardous material into a classroom needing the evacuation of the school," it said.

"Those in the classroom at the time were treated for minor injuries.

"At no time were neighbouring properties at risk."

The town thanked NBCC staff and the Saint Andrews Fire Department for their "quick response and actions to ensure the problem was contained and for safeguarding the students and those potentially at risk."

WorkSafeNB officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

NBCC is offering its full co-operation, said Allaby.