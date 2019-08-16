NBCC cut hospitality programs after students shied away from the field during pandemic

The New Brunswick Community College says it had to suspend some of its fall programming on campuses across the province because of low enrolment numbers.

The college just had its highest enrolment number in history last year with 4,300 students and 2,300 graduates.

Especially hard hit is the Saint Andrews campus, where culinary arts, hotel and restaurant management, and international travel and tourism, are suspended.

"Our Saint Andrews campus had a few programs that had been struggling with enrolment, but we were making different efforts to beef up that enrolment," Mary Butler, the CCEO of NBCC, told Information Morning Saint John.

She said with international borders remaining closed, the college has lost most of its international students.

And with the hospitality industry being hit so hard by the pandemic, students are becoming hesitant to enrol in those programs.

Students reluctant

"When the sector is struggling one might argue that's when we need them the most, and I certainly agree with the value of the programs. But I can also see the student side and why they might be hesitant or reluctant to apply to a program like that."

Students already enrolled in the suspended programs will be able to finish their studies. Butler said the majority of the cancelled programs had only one or two new students apply.

The other suspended programs include welding, carpentry and child and youth care.

Butler said there is hope the programs can return and the college's momentum build up again.

"It was really a banner year for the college, and while we're sorry to see us take a step back we haven't changed our course."