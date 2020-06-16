15-year-old boy arrested after sexual images of minors shared online

A 15-year-old boy in northeastern New Brunswick was arrested after police investigated complaints someone was using intimidation and threats to get girls under the age of 14 to send nude photos through a social media platform, RCMP say.

The teen faces charges related to luring, possession, and distribution of child pornography, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said their investigation began in November 2019 after RCMP on the Acadian Peninsula investigated the complaints about the sharing of sexual images of minors.

Several victims from New Brunswick have been identified.

Two search warrants were executed on May 27 at two residences in a community on the Acadian Peninsula that is not being named.

Police said the 15-year-old was arrested and several electronic devices were seized.

Several conditions were placed upon his release, and he is to appear in youth court in Caraquet on Oct. 27.

RCMP said they are working with communities and local partners to provide guidance and education to families about online safety.

"In light of the current situation in our province, young people are spending more time at home and on their devices socializing with friends," said Cpl. Sylvain Bergeron of the Northeast District RCMP.

Bergeron said resources for talking to children about being safe are available online through the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.