Young humanitarian says village life turned him into advocate

This year's Red Cross Young Humanitarian credits much of his involvement in volunteer projects to growing up in a village.

Austin Henderson is from Salisbury, a community of about 2,200 outside Moncton. Growing up, he said, many of his peers believed small towns didn't have anything to offer.

"It was actually an attitude that I actually believed at one point," said Henderson, now 20.

"I found myself complaining about the [high] school but not doing anything about it."

Henderson left J. M. A. Armstrong High School for a high school in Moncton for one semester. When he returned to Salisbury, he decided to try to make a change by getting his school involved in activities the Moncton school participated in.

"I would credit a lot of the things that I do now … to being from a small town. Because I think that, although people see it a certain way, the reality is that small towns are a typical New Brunswick experience and it's basically what you make of it."

Henderson also works for gender equality through various programs and projects. (Submitted by Austin Henderson)

The NB Young Humanitarian award is given each year by the Canadian Red Cross to a young New Brunswicker to recognize humanitarian efforts.

Henderson is being recognized for his work pushing for youth empowerment, immigrant integration and gender equality.

"The experience that Austin has at such a young age and the causes that he is so passionate for were so closely in line with what the Red Cross stands for," said Red Cross provincial director Bill Lawlor.

Henderson said he's drawn to many of the volunteer activities he participates in because of experiences he's had.

For example, his work with UNB Spring, a student-led mentorship program that matches volunteers with children who have disabilities, is inspired by growing up with a deaf foster brother. His family also ran a group home when he was younger.

Henderson also volunteers with Imagine NB, a New Brunswick Multicultural Council program that offers leadership courses for immigrant youth.

The Red Cross is honouring two New Brunswick humanitarians. Saint John's Roxanne Fairweather will be honoured for her work on early childhood literacy, anti-poverty and gender parity. And Austin Henderson of Salisbury has been named young humanitarian of the year for his work on issues like youth empowerment and immigrant integration. 9:36

He said this experience combines his passion for youth leadership with an interest in immigration that was piqued by an internship with a federal immigration committee in Ottawa.

"I've always been a traveller and that's opened my eyes to a lot of things," he said.

Henderson's family also hosted foreign exchange students while he was growing up.

Henderson said he recommends any young person looking to make a change to "start local."

"What makes you uncomfortable, what makes you frustrated, what makes you mad? Because usually there's something behind that."

Henderson is studying at the Renaissance College at the University of New Brunswick.