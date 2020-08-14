Former N.B. justice official Yassin Choukri arrested in Ontario on fraud charges
53-year-old disbarred lawyer is in the custody of the Peel regional police
Former deputy attorney general Yassin Choukri was arrested by police in Ontario on Wednesday, 12 days after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest on fraud charges.
Choukri is in the custody of Peel regional police, Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton police, said Thursday morning.
"Plans are currently being made to return Mr. Choukri to New Brunswick to answer to the fraud charges and continue with court proceedings," she said in a statement.
In an earlier release Bartlett said Choukri had turned himself in but later clarified he had been arrested by the Peel regional police.
She added more information will be available later.
A warrant was issued earlier this month for the disbarred Fredericton lawyer, who is charged with eight counts of fraud for allegedly misappropriating more than $700,000 from clients before he disappeared from New Brunswick several years ago.
Choukri, 53, has been charged with seven counts of indictable fraud over $5,000, and one count of indictable fraud under $5,000.
Choukri's last known address is in the Greater Toronto Area.
Choukri was disbarred by the Law Society of New Brunswick in 2017 after a discipline hearing determined he had misappropriated more than $720,000 from 10 former clients over several years.
The law society handed its evidence over to the Fredericton police in late 2017.
With files from Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon
