Woman walking along tracks in Moncton hit by CN train

A woman in her 30s was injured after being hit by a CN train in Moncton on Monday as she walked along the tracks.

Platoon Chief Dennis Dollemont said two people were walking along the railroad tracks east of the crossing on Elmwood Drive.

"One of the persons, a female in her 30s, was struck by the train."

Dollemont said the woman was treated at the scene for a leg injury, then was transported to the Moncton Hospital.

The train was stopped for about an hour.

CBC News contacted CN Rail but was told to contact the local police. Codiac RCMP did not respond to an interview request.