Woman dies after 2-vehicle collision in Bathurst

A 71-year-old woman from Big River, N.B. died Monday after the vehicle she was in collided with another that crossed the centreline on Route 11 in Bathurst.

Police said the accident occurred north of exit 304 at about 12 p.m..

While the investigation is continuing, police say they believe an SUV travelling southbound on Route 11 crossed the centreline and collided with another SUV that was travelling northbound.

The woman was taken to hospital but police say she died as a result of her injuries.

The people in the other vehicle, a 58-year-old man and 60-year-old woman from Val-Comeau, N.B., were transported to hospital with serious injuries.