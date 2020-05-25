Upper Gagetown woman dies in ATV crash

A 49-year-old woman from Upper Gagetown, N.B., died after the all-terrain vehicle she was operating hit a pole.

RCMP said they responded to the call of the single vehicle crash on Saturday at 10 p.m.

The crash occurred on the Upper Coytown Road near Gunter Hill Road. The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control and struck a pole.

RCMP said the woman died at the scene from her injuries.

There was no one else on the ATV.

The investigation of the crash is continuing.