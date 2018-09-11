Skip to Main Content
45-year-old woman identified as victim in motel fire

45-year-old woman identified as victim in motel fire

Almost two weeks after a fire at a motel in Hay Settlement left once person dead, the RCMP say the victim was a 45-year-old woman from Limestone, southwest of Woodstock.

Police say victim was from Limestone, a Carleton County community not far from fire scene

CBC News ·
A 45-year-old woman from Limestone has been identified as the victim of the Aug. 30 fire at a motel in Hay Settlement, south of Woodstock. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Almost two weeks after a fire at a motel in Hay Settlement outside Woodstock left one person dead, the RCMP have confirmed the victim was a 45-year-old woman from nearby Limestone.

The name of the woman was not released.

At the time of the fire, Ricky Nicholson, the Woodstock fire chief said the person was someone from the area.

The fire started early in the morning of Aug. 30 at the John Gyles Music Room & Inn in Hay Settlement, about 15 kilometres south of Woodstock on Route 165.

More than 20 people, including employees and guests, got out of the motel during the fire but one person was unaccounted for.

The body was discovered in the debris. The fire destroyed the office, restaurant and bar area.

Police said the preliminary autopsy results did not indicate anything suspicious in the woman's death.

The investigation into the fire is continuing, but police said it does not appear to be criminal in nature.

With files from Shane Fowler

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us