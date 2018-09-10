Wolastoqey First Nation chiefs prepare communities to vote in provincial election

The chiefs of five Wolastoqey​ First Nations say they will take the responses of surveys completed by three of New Brunswick's political parties to advise their members how to vote in the upcoming provincial election.

St. Mary's First Nation Chief Allan Polchies Jr. said three of the five ridings where First Nation members voted were decided in the last provincial election by less than 250 votes each.

Those ridings include Fredericton North, Carleton-Victoria and Edmundston-Madawaska Centre.

In a statement, Polchies Jr. said the ridings "have special significance for the parties who hope to form the next government and also for the party that could possibly hold the balance of power in a minority government."

A two-step survey​ asked questions relevant to the St. Mary's, Tobique, Oromocto, Kingsclear and Madawaska Maliseet First Nations and how the political parties view their relationship with them.

"Our community members need to see action to demonstrate the government's genuine commitment," Madawaska Maliseet First Nation Chief Patricia Bernard said. "It is not enough for a government party to commit to further discussions on matters that have been at the discussion stage for years."

Only three of the five political parties responded to the second set of nine questions by the deadline.

The Wolastoqey First Nation received responses from the Green Party, Liberals and Progressive Conservatives but did not hear from the People's Alliance or the NDP.

4 questions highlighted

Of the four questions they highlighted, the Green Party responded with a yes to all of them, the Liberals responded yes to two and the PCs responses were interpreted as no to all four.

St. Mary's First Nation Chief Allan Polchies Jr. said the Wolastoqey First Nations have members voting in three key ridings. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The first question asked if each party acknowledged that the land New Brunswick is on is the unceded territory of the Wolastoqey, Passamaquoddy and Mi'gmaq.

While the Green Party and Liberals said yes, the PC response acknowledged the First Nations as the traditional occupants of the land, Bernard said.

"There is a significant difference between being an occupant on land and having rights to land that you never surrendered," she said.

On the second highlighted question, the parties were asked if elected would they commit to the development of comprehensive legislation and policies guided by the principles of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada final report, United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and principles respecting the federal government's relationship with Indigenous peoples.

While the Green's and the Liberals said they would, the PCs response of "adhering to our response or abilities as required by the law, the Constitution and is required through decisions rendered by the Supreme Court of Canada" was found to lack substance of the requirement to transform relationships with First Nations, Bernard said.

No firm commitments

When it came to questions related to eliminating barriers that limit First Nations from having equitable access, the Green Party said it would make changes to the Crown Construction Contracts Act and the Procurement Act and would amend the Crown Lands and Forest Act to create a new management structure to reflect treaty and title rights.

But neither the Liberals or PCs made any firm commitment to make any changes and their responses were described by Bernard as "old and unhelpful."

"Basically, the status quo," she said.

Recognize rights

Madawaska Maliseet First Nation Chief Patricia Bernard said First Nations need to see commitment for change from all political parties. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The Green Party said it would create a publicly accountable forest stewardship commission to manage the public forest and enter into co-management agreements with First Nations, consult with the public, oversee the allocation of wood to mills, and provide forest-dependant communities with community forest licenses for local economic activity while ensuring that the ecological features of the Acadian Forest are maintained.

"We see this as a tangible initiative on an issue that has been very controversial and oppressive of our rights," Bernard said, adding the Liberals and PCs offered no hope they would champion any changes for the First Nations.

When asked if any of the parties would provide capacity funding to ensure the Wolastoqey First Nations ability to engage in the process to transform the relationship, the Greens said yes, while the Liberals said the party would work to address any issues related to it. The PCs offered no comment.

"The Wolastoqey Nation expects the political parties and their candidates to commit to recognizing and working collaboratively with us to implement, our Aboriginal title, our inherent right to self-government, and our other Aboriginal and treaty rights," Bernard said.

Nicolle Carlin, a spokeswoman for the Progressive Conservatives, said in an emailed statement the party did its best to answer the questions.

"We look forward to working with the Wolastoqey Nations Chiefs on issues of importance to their communities and to our province," Carlin said.

Jonathan Tower, a spokesman for the Liberals, said the party appreciated the opportunity to "engage with the Wolastoqey First Nations as we have during this exercise."

Polchies Jr. said the First Nations will provide transportation to get members to the polls on Sept. 24.