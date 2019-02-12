Winter storm on way with 20 to 40 cm of snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for New Brunswick, with 20 to 40 centimetres of snow expected on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says significant snowfall, blowing snow and ice pellets will cause hazardous winter conditions.

The storm is from a low pressure system that will approach from the southwest and cross the Maritimes.

The snow will begin late Tuesday night in southwest New Brunswick and spread to the northeast by mid-morning on Wednesday.

"Snow will combine with strong easterly winds gusting to 70 km/h to give reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow," the national weather service said.

The snow may change over to ice pellets by noon over southern and central parts of the province.

"The strong winds in combination with the ice pellets will continue to cause difficult travel conditions into the afternoon."

The precipitation may switch briefly to rain or freezing rain in the afternoon along the Bay of Fundy, before diminishing to scattered flurries Wednesday night as the system moves off into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Environment Canada advises travellers to prepare for deteriorating travel conditions with the chance of visibility being suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.