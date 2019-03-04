Winter storm to bring 30 to 40 cm of snow to parts of N.B.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings are in place for most of the province with 15 to 40 centimetres of snow expected in the south, the highest amounts along the Fundy coast.

About 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected in northeast New Brunswick.

Heavy snow and blowing snow are forecast with wind from the northeast gusting to 40 to 60 km/h.

Environment Canada warns that hazardous winter conditions can be expected and to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

"Strong winds will accompany this storm reducing visibilities over exposed areas in blowing snow," the national weather service said in a statement.

It’s going to be a messy day. N.S. will have snow to ice pellets and freezing rain, then to rain for Atlantic Coast. Stay safe <a href="https://twitter.com/infomorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infomorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoAMSJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoAMSJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoMorningCB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoMorningCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCMoncton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCMoncton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/infoamfred?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infoamfred</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/v5CzZDBtCb">pic.twitter.com/v5CzZDBtCb</a> —@tsimpkin

The warnings advise that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The northwest is the only part of the province not under a snowfall or winter storm warning. It's expected to get 5 to 10 centimetres.

The storm is expected to end tonight.