Another storm is poised to hit N.B., bringing heavy rain and snow

Northern and southern corners of New Brunswick are being put on alert that they could be dealing with heavy snow and rain on Friday.

Environment Canada has put Saint John, Grand Manan and Fundy under a rainfall warning with heavy rain expected Friday night.

The area will get up to 10 centimetres of snow beginning Friday afternoon before it changes over to rain in the evening.

"Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected before the rain tapers off overnight or Saturday morning," the national weather service said.

The rain will taper off early Saturday morning.

There will be strong southerly winds with gusts of 80 km/h late Friday evening and overnight.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Snow in north

In the north, a snowfall warning has been issued for the the western half of Restigouche County and Edmundston and Madawaska County, where up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

Snowfall and rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of the province Friday. (Environment Canada) Environment Canada expects the snow will become heavy on Friday evening. The snow will end overnight.

Environment Canada warns visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Rain and snow

Other parts of the province will see a mix of snow and rain as a low pressure system passes north of the province.

Some areas will receive anywhere from two centimetres to 10 centimetres of snow before it changes over to rain.

Fog patches will also develop after midnight.

The rain will end late Saturday morning and the fog patches will dissipate.