Another storm is poised to hit N.B., bringing heavy rain and snow
Environment Canada says there is a risk of freezing rain for other parts of New Brunswick on Friday, Saturday
Northern and southern corners of New Brunswick are being put on alert that they could be dealing with heavy snow and rain on Friday.
Environment Canada has put Saint John, Grand Manan and Fundy under a rainfall warning with heavy rain expected Friday night.
The area will get up to 10 centimetres of snow beginning Friday afternoon before it changes over to rain in the evening.
"Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected before the rain tapers off overnight or Saturday morning," the national weather service said.
The rain will taper off early Saturday morning.
There will be strong southerly winds with gusts of 80 km/h late Friday evening and overnight.
Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."
Snow in north
In the north, a snowfall warning has been issued for the the western half of Restigouche County and Edmundston and Madawaska County, where up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected.
Environment Canada warns visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
Rain and snow
Other parts of the province will see a mix of snow and rain as a low pressure system passes north of the province.
Some areas will receive anywhere from two centimetres to 10 centimetres of snow before it changes over to rain.
Fog patches will also develop after midnight.
The rain will end late Saturday morning and the fog patches will dissipate.