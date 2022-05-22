Severe thunderstorm watches in effect for western New Brunswick

More severe weather may be in the offing for western New Brunswick as Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches.

A majority of the province is under severe thunderstorm watches with the risk of storms forecast from this afternoon until after midnight.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain," says Environment Canada.

"There is also a risk of a tornado."

The National Weather Service in the U.S. is forecasting a five per cent chance of tornadoes in the area of northeastern Maine, bordering the Edmundston region.