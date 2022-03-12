Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

New Brunswick to see mix of rain and snow

Environment Canada says most of New Brunswick can expect heavy rainfall throughout Saturday going into Sunday, while the northwestern part of the province will see snow.

Most of province can expect up to 30 millimetres of rain, while northwest to see up to 25 centimetres of snow

CBC News
Rainfall is expected to be between 25 and 30 millimetres in most of the province, but the northwestern region will be getting between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Rainfall is expected to be between 25 and 30 millimetres in most of the province, but the northwestern region will be getting between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow. 

Public transit remains operational.

The Saint John ferry has cancelled a 4 p.m. AT sailing from Digby, N.S.

A ferry departing from Saint John on Sunday at 9 a.m. has also been cancelled.

The Saint John Emergency Measures Organization is warning residents to be prepared.

To prepare for the rainfall, the city's public works and transportation crews are equipping trucks with road barricades and signage.

Work will continue to clear major catch basins and drains.

