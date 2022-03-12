New Brunswick to see mix of rain and snow

Environment Canada says most of New Brunswick can expect heavy rainfall throughout Saturday going into Sunday, while the northwestern part of the province will see snow.

Rainfall is expected to be between 25 and 30 millimetres in most of the province, but the northwestern region will be getting between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow.

Rainfall Warnings, Wind Warnings & Snowfall Warnings are in place ahead of our weekend storm. <br>Widespread rainfall amounts of 25-50 mm across southern NB and southern NS, including Cape Breton.<br>Heavy snow will be confined to northwester NB.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/6wvPjxTgtI">pic.twitter.com/6wvPjxTgtI</a> —@ryansnoddon

Public transit remains operational.

The Saint John ferry has cancelled a 4 p.m. AT sailing from Digby, N.S.

A ferry departing from Saint John on Sunday at 9 a.m. has also been cancelled.

Residents asked to prepare for heavy rainfall Saturday through to Sunday. For details, visit <a href="https://t.co/uyVbkKZFOe">https://t.co/uyVbkKZFOe</a> <br>---<br>Les habitants sont priés de se préparer à de fortes pluies. —@cityofsaintjohn

The Saint John Emergency Measures Organization is warning residents to be prepared.

To prepare for the rainfall, the city's public works and transportation crews are equipping trucks with road barricades and signage.

Work will continue to clear major catch basins and drains.