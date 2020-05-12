Retired friends turn cancelled trip into journey of local discovery

When their trip of a lifetime to walk the Portuguese Way of the Camino de Santiago was cancelled because of COVID-19, Danis Michaud and Kathleen Rice of Lac Baker, N.B., decided to walk the 227 kilometres anyway — just a little closer to home.

"We had been planning this trip for almost a year, training all winter, walking everywhere, on the lakes and on the roads and we were really looking forward to it since is was the beginning of like a new life since we had retired," said Michaud.

But Rice, who Michaud described as "always optimistic," came up with the idea to complete the walk over the same 12 days they would have in Porto, Portugal and discover the beauty in their own region.

"I said, 'Danis, why don't we walk our camino here in northern New Brunswick,'" said Rice.

"We get to discover all these little communities of ours, these roads that are not often discovered and it would be an occasion for us to make it happen. So here we are."

Rice and Michaud have walked through all kinds of weather, including snow, as they recreate the Camino de Santiago in Madawaska County. (Submitted/Danis Michaud)

The pair began walking on May 5. They start each day at 8 a.m. and cover between 20 and 28 kilometres, depending on the route.

"Where we live there are three or four nice little lakes so we're discovering those areas," said Michaud, adding they are walking the county of Madawaska.

Despite the weather, including the snow they've encountered, the two friends say they are enjoying each day.

"We are walking in the present. We are not thinking of yesterday or tomorrow. It really helps us see things, hear things and feel things and actually appreciate all these little corners of our natural beauties that are around in New Brunswick," said Rice.

It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime but like everything else, cancelled because of Covid-19. We talked to two women in the Edmunston area who decided if they couldn't travel to Portugal to trek over 200kms, they'd recreate their journey here in New Brunswick. 9:35

The pair are sharing their journey on Facebook and say they're surprised by the response they received, especially on the first day. People began asking for maps of their routes, which they have shared.

"Another thing that we noticed is people when they know that we're going to be walking around their house, they leave us surprises outside their house," said Michaud. "They come out, they cheer with us, some people walk a few kilometres with us. It's just amazing."

Signs and gifts are being placed along their routes to encourage the women on their journey. (Kathleen Rice/Facebook)

Rice and Michaud have four more days of walking to complete their 12-day journey, which will finish Saturday. Their plan is to finish at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Edmundston.

"We are looking forward to that day but every day is so special," said Rice.