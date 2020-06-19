Esgenoopetitj teenager creates powerful video to honour MMIWG

When Willow Francis of the Esgenoopetitj First Nation shared her video project on on the plight of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada with her high school English teacher, she had no intention of posting it on YouTube for others to see.

But the 17-year-old said her teacher at Miramichi Valley High School encouraged her to share the video she titled, "My Sisters...I Dance For You" so more people would see the message she was sending.

Francis spent about three days creating and editing the video project as part of the online schooling students were asked to do after COVID-19 cancelled the remainder of the school year.

Willow Francis made her regalia herself, a skill handed down in her family. (Submitted/Willow Francis)

"In our culture, dancing is way to pray."

The video is a mix of still photography and video of Francis honouring the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls through dancing, holding up printed statements and smudging. Francis is wearing both a red regalia and a black regalia that she made by herself.

"In our culture… red is the only colour spirits can see. The hand prints are for missing and murdered indigenous women because they were silenced."

Francis' mother, Tammy explained that her daughter performs the fancy shawl style of dance.

"If she does one movement on one side, she does the exact same movement on the other side. It will reflect always. If you do one movement, you have to honour the other side."

Francis was taught to make her own regalia by her mother, a tradition passed down through the family.

Tammy said she saw her daughter working on the project but didn't know what she was creating.

"When I seen it, I was like, 'wow, that's awesome'."

After the video was posted on YouTube and shared, Francis said she received messages telling her how powerful the message in her video was, something her mother agrees with.

Willow Francis said in her culture the colour red is the only one spirits can see. Her hand prints depict the women and girls being silenced. (Submitted/Willow Francis)

"This is powerful especially after what just happened," Tammy said referring to the deaths of Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi.

Francis said the video spreads awareness on a topic not taught in school.

"We heard about the residential schools but not the missing and murdered Indigenous women."

Francis said a lot of students shared the video after it was posted so she's hopeful it will help raise awareness.