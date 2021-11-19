N.B. veteran makes trip of a lifetime to visit the beaches of Normandy

Grand Bay-Westfield's Sean Jacquard has wanted to go to France since he was young.

The retired veteran served both in the RCAF regular forces and reserve for a total of 17 years, which included a tour of duty in Bosnia.

Jacquard says he has always been interested in history and wanted to visit the beach at Normandy where Canadian soldiers came ashore in June 1944.

"I wanted to go to pay my respects," he said in a telephone interview from Normandy. "You know, you can read about it in books, but it's not the same."

For Jacquard, 52, the trip was a "someday" plan.

But that all changed in December of last year when he was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer.

Sean Jacquard, with his son Kyle on Juno Beach. Jacquard says it was emotional to see how far the Canadian soldiers had to go to reach the German defences. (Christy Jacquard/submitted)

Doctors gave him a year to a year-and-a-half to live.

"I thought, if I'm going to do it, it's now or never," Jacquard said.

So he and his wife, Christy, set about planning the trip for the couple and their son, Kyle.

Her family history gave the trip added poignancy.

Jacquard's grandfather-in-law, Raymond Dean, went ashore with the North Shore Regiment at Normandy.

He was involved in the fighting for five days, eventually being seriously wounded by a starburst artillery shell near Caen on June 11.

Canada House, the first building liberated by Canadian troops on the beach at Normandy on June 6, 1944. Jacquard said the owner of the home took his family on a tour. (normandie-tourisme.fr)

"He spent a year in hospital in England," Jacquard said, "and then was sent back to Halifax, where he spent another year in hospital."

Jacquard said going to the same beach where his grandfather-in-law landed was an emotional experience.

"You picture what they had to go through — and the beach, when you face the shore, how far they had to go."

His trip also included a tour of what has become known as Canada House, a privately owned home on Juno Beach that is believed to be the first house in France captured by Canadian troops.

The owner of the home still opens it up for people interested in seeing it.

10-year-old Kyle Jacquard reads the Commitment to Remember during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre. (Juno Beach Centre/junobeach.org)

On D-Day, soldiers of two units, the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada and Le Régiment de la Chaudière drove out the German snipers and machine gunners who had taken over the home.

More than 100 men lost their lives on the beach in front of it.

On Remembrance Day, Jacquard and his son took part in the ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, which included dignitaries from Canada and France.

Ten-year-old Kyle read the Commitment to Remember, and his father recited a prayer.

Jacquard said touring the Juno Beach Centre "brought me to tears," but it was the trip to the Bény-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery that struck him most deeply.

"It was so quiet, you couldn't even hear a bird chirp," Jacquard said, "I could've sat there all day."

The Canadian War Cemetery in Bény-sur-Mer. Jacquard says 'it was so quiet you couldn't even hear a bird chirp.' (Canadian War Graves Commission/cwgc.org)

"It was so peaceful."

He said he's grateful to have been able to take the two-week trip, which included a week in Paris, and to share the experience with his wife and son.

And now, with the trip behind him, Jacquard is taking a soldier's approach to his diagnosis, and the doctor's suggestion he has little time to live.

"I think they're crazy," he said matter-of-factly, "I'll fight it all the way."