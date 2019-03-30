New Brunswick unemployment rate falls in March

New Brunswick's jobless rate dropped in March as 3,100 more people were employed in the province, according to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force report.

The report showed the unemployment rate fell to 7.9 per cent in March from 8.5 per cent in February.

The economy added 2,800 full-time jobs Statistics Canada said Friday in its monthly labour force survey.

The numbers are based on estimates for the week of March 10 to 16.

Employment in the province has risen by 5,300, or 1.5 per cent, since March 2018.

For Canada, the jobless rate stayed the same at 5.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada said more people are working in finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing industry, and in public administration.

But employment has declined in health care and social assistance, business, building and other support services, and in accommodation and food services.

Also, men and women who are 55 and older saw gains in employment in March but women 25 years and over saw declines. But employment for men over 25 and for youth remained the same.

In the Atlantic provinces, New Brunswick had the second-lowest unemployment rate behind Nova Scotia. That province's rate sits at 6.2 per cent.

The highest rate was Newfoundland and Labrador at 11.5 per cent, and the P.E.I. rate was 8.9 per cent.

In New Brunswick

Within the province, the highest unemployment rate in March was 16.6 per cent, in the region that includes Campbellton and Miramichi. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 14.4 per cent.

The lowest rate was in the Saint John and St. Stephen region, at 6.6 per cent, down from 7.8 per cent last year.

In Moncton and Richibucto, the rate has increased to 8.7 per cent, up from 8.3 per cent last year.

In Edmundston and Woodstock, the rate was 8.2 per cent, down three percentage points from a year ago.

In Fredericton and Oromocto, the rate was 8.0 per cent, down from 9.4 per cent last year.

