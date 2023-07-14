New Brunswick umpire heading to Paris Olympics

A New Brunswick official will be off to his third Olympic Games when he heads to Paris next year.

Eric Desroches, who spends most of his time as a phys-ed teacher in Edmundston, will be one of the umpires for the Paris 2024 badminton competition.

He previously umpired matches at the Tokyo and Rio Olympics.

Desroches said he just received the invite to the Games this week and it didn't take him long to RSVP.

"It's that kind of email where you don't think about it when you receive it. It's like the fastest ones that you answer in a year," said Desroches.

Transition from player to official

Desroches started playing the sport as a youngster before transitioning into an officiating role after a 17-year playing career.

His goal was to go to the Olympics as a player, but came to understand that wasn't in the cards for him.

"You realize pretty quickly that to go as a player, first of all you have to be one of the top three players in Canada, which I wasn't," said Desroches.

"I was a fairly good player but nothing like the top players in Canada."

Which is why he transitioned to umpiring, a role he's held for 24 years.

Misconceptions of sport

When Canadians think of badminton, they likely think of a calm game played during backyard picnics in the summer.

But Desroches says this is not the kind of badminton that is played at an elite level.

Eric Desroches in the referee's chair as Indonesia's Greysia Polii, standing, and Apriyan Rahayu win the badminton doubles final against China at the Tokyo Olympics. (Dita Alangkara/Associated Press)

"A lot of people don't know that the average speed of the shuttle coming down on a smash at the world level is 380 kilometres an hour," said Desroches.

"It's crazy."

The role of umpiring is taxing because of the huge rule book officials have to memorize.

That, combined with the fact that players will get sneaky, makes umpiring a match anything but calm.

"The players at the top level, they're playing with feather shuttlecocks, real feathers, and a lot of things can happen with that," said Desroches.

"They can try to put sweat on it. They can try to crush it. They can try to hit the feathers before the cork, which is a fault in badminton. You have to be really swift on that."

Desroches is a gym teacher at Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston. (Radio-Canada)

While badminton may not bring images of packed stadiums and rowdy fans to Canadian eyes, the game is on another level in Asia.

"In China with the Chinese player on court, every single point, it's as crazy as being at the Bell Centre when the Montreal Canadiens are playing in the playoffs and they score a goal," said Desroches.

"The feeling of it is just amazing."

The Paris 2024 Olympics run from July 26 to Aug. 11, with the badminton competition running from July 27 to Aug. 5.