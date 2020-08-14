2 forest fires still out of control, ground crews and air tankers work to douse flames

A day after two forest fires were reported in the Miramichi region - one in the Bartibog area just north of Miramichi and another north of Kouchibouquac, both are still considered out of control.

Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development spokesperson Nick Brown said the province's six air tankers, a larger air tanker from Quebec and ground crews are working on the fire near Bartibog.

"Good progress is being made by ground crews to secure a perimeter around the fire to prevent it from spreading further. It is currently being held at approximately 40 hectares in size," he said in an email.

Air tankers are flying over the Bay Du Vin area as they circle to fill with water from the Miramichi River. (Submitted/Michel Savoie)

"No communities, homes or structures are threatened by either fire."

Accessing the fire north of Kouchibouquac in an area called Hell's Gate is proving difficult. That fire is estimated to be about 75 hectares in size.

Brown said the fire is in a large boggy area that has no road access.

"Ground crews are working on getting to the area and a decision will be made today if an air attack will be effective."

Brown said DNRED is also aware of reports of the smell of smoke in some parts of the Moncton region. It is believed the smell is related to the forest fires.