2 people found dead after house fire in Upper Salmon Creek

Two people have been found dead after a house fire in Upper Salmon Creek, N.B., a community 70 kilometres east of Fredericton.

Police say they responded to a report of the fire Saturday at about 8 a.m. Most of the home was destroyed upon arrival.

The two bodies were found inside the burned house.

Police say they are working with the New Brunswick fire marshal's office to determine the cause of the fire. Police are also working with the coroner's office to confirm the identities of the victims and cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the investigation to contact the West District RCMP at 1-888-506-7267.