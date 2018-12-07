2 bodies, truck found in Belleisle Bay, where vehicle went off ferry

Recovery efforts are underway Monday morning after two bodies and a truck were found by the RCMP divers in the waters of Belleisle Bay, about a 63-kilometre drive north of Saint John.

Police say two people in a pickup truck went into the water early Sunday morning during a ferry crossing.

RCMP were called to the scene just before 1:50 a.m. and were told a truck drove off the Belleisle Ferry while it was out on the water.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said the bodies and truck were located Sunday night submerged in the water and once recovered, police will work to identify the two individuals.

"We will continue to investigate to determine what happened and how the truck ended up going into the water."

Police are being assisted by the Hampton Fire and Rescue Department.

The ferry crosses Belleisle Bay between Routes 124 and 850. The one-kilometre crossing takes about seven minutes.

2 bodies, truck recovered