2 arrested in homicide of Fredericton man Clarke Earnest Greene

Two Fredericton residents, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested in relation to the April killing of Clarke Earnest Greene.

The identities of the two haven't been released. They are expected to appear in provincial court Tuesday.

The Fredericton Police Force said in a release the arrests in the 31-year-old's death came after a search warrant was executed at a house Monday on the south side of the city.

Police were assisted in the evidence search by the K-9 teams, York Sunbury Search and Rescue, along with a significant neighbourhood canvas.

Greene's body was found in Wilmot Park on April 15. He had sustained significant injuries and police said he was the victim of homicide.

Police say they want to thank the public for their assistance and patience while officers conducted the investigation.

The investigation is continuing.