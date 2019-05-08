PM Justin Trudeau appoints 1st female Chief Justice of N.B.'s Court of Queen's Bench

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed New Brunswick's first female Chief Justice to the Court of Queen's Bench.

Tracey K. DeWare was a judge of the Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick for seven years and practised law in Moncton for 18 years.

Her appointment as chief justice comes after the retirement of Justice David Smith in March.

DeWare is fluently bilingual and during her time as a judge of the Court of Queen's Bench, she spent two years in Woodstock providing bilingual judicial services to the jurisdictions of Woodstock and Fredericton. In July 2016, DeWare was transferred to the jurisdiction of Moncton.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti also appointed three people as judges of New Brunswick's Court of Queen's Bench.

Christa Bourque, a partner at McInnes Cooper in Moncton, will fill the vacancy in Moncton created by DeWare's appointment. She will serve in the family division.

Arthur T. Doyle, a partner at Cox & Palmer in Saint John, will replace Justice W.T. Grant, who had elected to become a supernumerary judge in October 2018. He will serve in the trial division.

Robert M. Dysart, a partner at Stewart McKelvey in Moncton, will replace Justice S. McNally, who retired in April. He will also serve in the trial division.