Tree of Hope exceeds $2M goal in annual radiothon

Over $2.2 million was raised during Friday's Tree of Hope Radiothon.

The annual campaign raises funds to help in the fight against cancer.

The funds raised this year will help improve the care of cancer patients at the Dr. Léon-Richard Oncology Centre and in various departments at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

Funds will also be used to improve the comfort of patients who stay at the Mgr. Henri-Cormier Lodge in Moncton.

The radiothon began at 6 a.m. on CBC Radio One and by 9 a.m., that portion of the day long event raised $221,010.

ICI Radio-Canada Première took over the radiothon at 9 a.m and by 7 p.m. had surpassed the goal of $2 million.

Denis Larocque, a co-chair of the Tree of Hope campaign, took part in CBC Radio One's broadcast in Moncton. (Twitter)

Volunteers who work year-round to raise funds for the Tree of Hope were present to make donations. Cancer survivors shared their stories of learning they had cancer and the treatment they received.

The radiothon also featured numerous entertainers from across the province.

"Throughout the day, we heard testimonies filled with hope, courage and determination," said Nadine Martin, director of the Dumont Foundation, the umbrella organization for the Tree of Hope campaign.

"I would like to thank our nine co-chairs, as well as the hundreds of volunteers who have joined our team. They have worked hard over the past several months to achieve this year's goal of $2 million."

Colette Francoeur, ICI Acadie director general, said the radiothon is an example of a partnership that is very important for the community.

"I salute the members of our team who rose to the challenge again this year to make the 30th edition of the radiothon a memorable day of radio. Over the years, we have witnessed the growth of the Tree of Hope campaign. It has established roots in the community. And, we are very proud to contribute to this collective effort."

Tree of Hope co-chair Denis Larocque and CBC Information Morning Moncton host Jonna Brewer kicked off the day long radiothon. (Twitter)

More than $30 million has been raised since 1989.