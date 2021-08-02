Man, 42, dies after head-on collision in Tilley Road

A 42-year-old Tilley Road man has died following a head-on collision between two vehicles in the northern New Brunswick community, RCMP say.

Tracadie RCMP responded to the accident between a car and a pickup truck on Route 365 after 7 a.m. Sunday. Tilley Road is about 12 kilometres northwest of Tracadie-Sheila.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital with what police say are minor injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Both were the only people in their vehicles.

In a release, Tracadie RCMP said they believe alcohol may have been involved in the incident. They're asking anyone with information to contact them.