Thunderstorms rolling through parts of New Brunswick Saturday

Most of northern New Brunswick faced severe thunderstorm warnings and watches Saturday afternoon.

The warnings were lifted by 5 p.m., but not before causing localized flooding in some areas.

Heavy rain and hail flooded streets and parking lots in Caraquet, raising water levels above the bumpers of some campers and pickup trucks.

Severe thunderstorm watches remained in place from the Acadian Peninsula to Madawaska as of 5:20 p.m.