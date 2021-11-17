Province promises health changes, 'balance' on school strikes in throne speech

The Higgs government says it will push new changes in health and education as it copes with pressure from unprecedented population growth in New Brunswick.

In a speech from the throne to open a new session of the legislature, the government said the pace of growth both requires and allows the province to transform service and grow the economy.

That includes new legislation to allow more services to be delivered in community clinics rather than overwhelmed hospitals, and new incentives to developers to build more housing.

"Managing growth is not something New Brunswick has needed to grapple with in decades," said the speech, which was written by the Blaine Higgs government and delivered by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy.

The throne speech promises action on health-care reform. New Brunswick hospitals are clearly under strain from staffing problems and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Facebook/Ryan Steele)

"While it is clearly the right path for progress and the long-term financial health of New Brunswick, it presents near-term challenges with housing shortages, affordability and access to government services."

The Progressive Conservative government is also signalling a willingness to court controversy with a plan to "balance" the right to strike in provincial schools.

The speech promises amendments to "clarify the language" around strike votes, strikes, lockouts and essential workers so there's more notice and more "continuity of critical services."

"This balance is required for families and New Brunswickers who rely on schools, education and other services," the speech says.

There is also a commitment to "modernize governance in the anglophone sector" while reviewing potential changes in the anglophone school sector.

The throne speech says the Higgs government will review potential changes in the anglophone school sectors. (Sofia Rodriguez/CBC)

That differing terminology reflects the potential constitutional pitfalls of trying to alter the current system. School governance by minority-language communities is guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

On language issues, the Higgs government is promising a formal response to a mandatory 10-year review of the Official Languages Act.

A report proposing changes to the act was submitted last December and francophone groups have questioned why there's still no action 10 months later.

"Your government will advance a response during this session," the speech says.

The government also plans to tinker with the legislated formula the Energy and Utilities Board uses to set the maximum price for gasoline each week.

The speech says the EUB will be given more power to use its "discretion" to ensure maximum prices are "stable and effective" when markets are volatile, and also are consistent with other Maritime provinces.

Elsewhere in the speech, the government says it will: