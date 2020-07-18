Heat warning issued for eastern, central N.B.

A heat warning has been issued for eastern and central parts of New Brunswick as temperatures are expected to reach 34 C.

Environment Canada said the extended period of hot weather will be from Sunday to Tuesday.

Temperatures will range from 28 to 34 C with a humidex of 39. Overnight lows will be 17 to 22 C.

Areas affected are:

Acadian Peninsula.

Bathurst and Chaleur Region.

Blackville Area.

Doaktown.

Fredericton and Southern York County.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Kent County.

Kouchibouguac National Park.

Miramichi and Area.

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.

Stanley.

Sussex.

Woodstock and Carleton County.