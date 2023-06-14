Impact of well-known N.B. theatre designer Patrick Clark remembered

The theatre community in New Brunswick — and across the country — has lost a celebrated and highly respected set and costume designer.

Patrick Clark died on Saturday after a lengthy illness.

Clark worked on shows in his home province for Theatre New Brunswick and at Shaw Festival at Niagara-on-the-Lake, Neptune Theatre in Halifax and the Stratford Festival, where he spent 16 years. He also designed productions in Toronto, Hamilton, Calgary, Banff, Minneapolis and Chicago, according to the Canadian Theatre Encyclopedia.

He was an interesting conversationalist, according to his friend of more 50 years, Ilkay Silk, an actor, playwright, director and producer, based in Fredericton.

And whenever someone spoke to him, they learned something new, she said.

"The reason I'm getting all these people emailing me and Facebooking me," said Silk, is because of "how much they had learned from Patrick."

Ilkay Silk was friends with Patrick Clark for more than 50 years. (Submitted by Ilkay Silk )

Clark was from Fredericton and attended the University of New Brunswick. He first met Silk when he was with the UNB Drama Society, she said, and eventually worked with her students in the theatre program at St. Thomas University.

He was highly sought after for a variety of productions, including musicals and opera, she said. But he was especially good at designing period pieces and costumes. He had a deep knowledge of history, Silk said, and an intense attention to detail and authenticity.

"You know, clothes don't drape the way they used to, they don't fit the way they used to. So he had this deep, deep knowledge ... of the science of fabric," she said, knowing "which side buttons went on and why they were there ... but also using his imagination."

A theatre designer typically decides what the physical space and objects look like. That includes props, sets, costumes and even audio components. Designers tell a story with visuals and sound, and often it's the first thing an audience sees, Silk said.

"There was a real understanding of history, but also of colour. I've known him to paint the same wall three times just to get the right shade of blue," she said.

Influence widely felt

People loved working with Clark because he was a team player, Silk said, and he left an imprint on the national theatre scene — his influence is felt all over the country.

Silk said that she spoke to one of Clark's former assistants, a designer in Halifax, who said that when he started working on one particular show, actors were wearing their tricorns, three-cornered hats from the 18th century, the wrong way. The designer explained what was wrong and someone asked how he knew that.

"He said, 'Patrick Clark taught me that,'" said Silk.

Silk said that one memory she holds dear is the dinners she used to have on Christmas Day with international students. Many of the students were from Turkey or Cyprus because they wouldn't typically fly home for the break.

Clark would attend those dinners and make friends with people there. His sense of humour, Silk said, was really appreciated.

Since Clark died, Silk said she is holding the memory of those dinners especially close.

A celebration of his life is being planned and will likely be held at the end of the summer, she said.