Parts of N.B. as cold as they've been in nearly 100 years, but relief expected next week

The Edmundston and Saint John regions felt their coldest temperatures in years Thursday morning, but there is some good news in the forecast: higher than usual temperatures next week.

Saint John saw the temperature fall to -29.8 C on Thursday, breaking the low of -28.3 C set in 1924. St. Stephen was -31.1 C, the coldest it's been since 2009, when the daily low was -28.5 C, said Environment Canada meteorologist Jill Maepea.

The temperature in Edmundston dropped to -39.7 C, also the lowest since 2009, when the city saw a low of -38.6 C.

After the frigid temperatures throughout New Brunswick this week, people can expect things to warm up — to slightly above zero — by the middle of next week. Edmundston and Moncton will see a high of -1 C, and Saint John and Fredericton will see 1 C.

But not before the province is hit by a major snowstorm, according to the forecast.

The southern parts of New Brunswick will be hit the hardest, with 20 to 30 centimetres expected starting Friday night, and most other areas of the province could get 15 to 20 centimetres.

Some record breaking Jan 27th lows in New Brunswick this morning!<br><br>Saint John: -29.8° (old record: 28.3° in 1924)<br><br>St. Stephen: -31.1° (old record: -28.5° in 2009)<br><br>Edmundston: -39.7° (old record: 38.6° in 2009)<br><br>FYI: All-time Edmundston low is -41.0° (Jan 26th 1991)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/VpmLJve8vw">pic.twitter.com/VpmLJve8vw</a> —@ryansnoddon

With the snow, temperatures will start to rise, and extreme weather warnings about the cold have already ended.

"We are anticipating a general warmup over the next couple of days," said Maepea.

"Usually when we have precipitation, the temperature rises to increase moisture in the air."

The above-zero temperatures would be higher than usual for this time of year,Maepea said.

"Although it seems it has been cold, I think we've kind of been spoiled," she said.

A normal temperature in New Brunswick this time of year would be a high of -4 C and a low of -16, she said.

Frostbite risk

Maepea said as soon as temperatures drop to -25 C there is a risk of frostbite.

The risk becomes extreme once temperatures drop below -35 C or -40 C, where exposed skin can freeze in just five to 10 minutes.

She said at those temperatures, there is also a risk of hypothermia for people outside for long periods of time without proper clothing and shelter from the wind.