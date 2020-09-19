Teen killed in dirt bike crash in Nashwaak Bridge

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a dirt bike crash on Friday evening.

Police say the collision between the boy on the dirt bike and another vehicle happened at around 5:50 p.m. in Nashwaak Bridge, about a 30-minute drive north of Fredericton.

"It was a collision between a dirt bike and a car," said RCMP Sgt. Mario Maillet.

He said police responded to the crash on Crossing Creek Road, but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

Maillet said an accident reconstructionist has been consulted, and there is in investigation into the death.

He said police are not releasing the boy's name or any details about the death at this time. He said the family has been notified.