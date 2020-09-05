Suspicious death being investigated in St. Stephen

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in St. Stephen, says spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

The man was found dead in a residence on Ross Avenue after police received a report at about 3 a.m.Tuesday that he was unresponsive.

Rogers-Marsh would not provide his name or other details.

"We're continuing to investigate, but basically the information we've got so far we've deemed the death to be suspicious in nature, and we will certainly be investigating to determine if there is somebody that was involved."

Rogers-Marsh added an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.