Student Stories N.B showcases the voices and concerns of high schoolers

Lily Van Beek entered Saint John High School with high hopes of joining her student newspaper — only to discover there wasn't one.



"I realized, well, that doesn't have to be the case," Van Beek said. "I can start something for students ... to publish writing, journalism or creative writing."



Now in her graduating year, she has launched an online student publication with an ambitious goal — to serve teenagers of the whole province.



Van Beek said she also saw an opportunity to offer teens something social media can't.

"With Student Stories N.B., I wanted to create an outlet where student issues can be represented — not in a byte-size 10-second TikTok video — but in a well researched, well expanded article that really portrays the depth of an issue."

Student Stories N.B. launched at the beginning of January and showcases journalism and fiction from teenagers in various parts of the province. (Student Stories NB)

She put her ideas into action last fall during a semester in a co-op program — the IDEA Centre, standing for Innovation, Development, Entrepreneurship and Action — that encourages high school students to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

One of the program's teachers is Ries Van Beek, which meant Lily received double the encouragement.



"I came to the idea centre and told Mr. Van Beek, who was also my dad, about my ideas and he connected me with other local entrepreneurs and journalists," she said.

WATCH | Saint John's Lily Van Beek on why she started Student Stories N.B., an online site for young people: Grade 12 student launches digital publication to showcase young voices Duration 3:12 Lily Van Beek didn't give up when she found out her high school didn't have a newspaper — she found a way to start her own.

From there, Van Beek needed contributors Her team now consists of more than two dozen students, mostly from the Saint John area and some from other parts of the province, including Fredericton, Moncton and the north.

They write long-form pieces about things such as climate change, the current state of French immersion education and the impact of social media on youth.

There is a section for fiction, too. And the audience is growing.

Since launching in January, Student Stories N.B. has grown to more than 100 subscribers and is just shy of 2,000 views, Van Beek said.

Enter Ella the editor

Ella Melvin, one of the site's contributors, has just the right background to help.

She's in Grade 12 at Harbour View High School and co-editor of that school's newspaper, Harbour Views. Having been involved with the paper since the ninth grade, Melvin has an idea of what makes for good content for students.

"I think that all schools should have the opportunity of having a newspaper. I'm really lucky at Harbour View to be able to have one," Melvin said.

Noticing students in her school working to address mental health amongst peers, Ella Melvin wrote an article about the decline in student wellness. She says student-centred publications help young people feel less alone. (Graham Thompson/ CBC )

"I think [Lily] wanting to have one for Saint John High and just all of New Brunswick was a really cool initiative."



Melvin recently published an article on Student Stories N.B. about student mental health, exploring the wellness initiatives in her high school.



"A lot of our students were noticing a decline in wellness because of COVID and a decline in participation in school, she said. So a group of students "took the initiative to try to introduce more wellness activities."



The article focused on two students at Harbour View and their attempts to connect their peers with health services available in their school.



"I thought it was really cool that they were doing that, thought it was really interesting" Melvin said. "And I just wanted to dive in deeper on why they were doing it and where that came from."

Post-grad plans

For Van Beek, who is getting closer to graduation, there's a focus on future plans, but she still has work to do at Student Stories N.B.

"I want to promote a new editor-in-chief and some new section editors, new social media managers just to give students the opportunity not only to develop their writing experience, but also their leadership experience."



She also envisions five key topic areas: student finance, future planning, the environment, student mental health and social issues.



There are high school students "who aren't exposed to information on issues that concern them," said Van Beek.

"Whether that's on student debt and finance, or student mental health and wellness, or even more complex global issues within politics and the environment — they don't have resources that adequately synthesize what that means to them.



"So exploring those issues and making that manageable for students to understand has become another goal."