Tentative agreements reached in strike at Mount Allison University

There are tentative agreements in a six-day strike by professors and librarians at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B.

The university is reporting on its website that it is in agreement with the Mount Allison Faculty Association.

The university said classes and academic programming will resume on Monday. Students were advised they'd receive more information later in the day.

In a release, the faculty association said it will share the details of the agreements with membership in advance of a ratification vote.

"Until then, no details of the tentative agreements will be released to the public," the release said.

MAFA president Matthew Litvak said some of the issues for faculty staff and librarians included accommodations for those with disabilities, job security and compensation.

The university remained open during the strike and all other buildings and services ran on regular hours.