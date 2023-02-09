Expect messy travel Thursday night and Friday, as storm heads toward N.B.
Snow in the north, messy mix in the south Thursday night into Friday
Another storm system is heading to New Brunswick, bringing snow in the north and a messy mix of rain and snow in the south.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the storm will bring snow Thursday night. In the south, it will transition to rain early Friday morning, beginning in southwestern New Brunswick.
In northern New Brunswick, snow is expected to fall throughout the day Friday.
In the areas where temperatures will be higher, from Miramichi down to the Bay of Fundy, ice pellets and freezing rain are most likely in the morning.
In the south, about five to 10 centimetres of snow and ice pellets are expected, and five to 10 millimetres of rain.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning from the farthest northern areas of New Brunswick, ending at Miramichi and Woodstock.
The warning says northern areas will get between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow, ending Friday night. Snow will affect visibility and the safety of roads.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?