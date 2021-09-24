Some N.B. businesses using staff's COVID-19 vaccination status as marketing tool

Some New Brunswick businesses are making it known to customers that their staff members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move was prompted just before the Thanksgiving long weekend, when Fredericton-area resident, Jessica Bleasdale, posted on social media about wanting to support businesses that had their staff fully vaccinated.

Jason Lyons is the general manager of Fredericton restaurant William's Seafood. The business was flagged in the comments — along with several other businesses who responded saying their staff members are fully vaccinated.

Hey Fredericton: does anyone know any local restaurants whose staff are 100% fully vaccinated? I’d like to support those establishments. —@bleasdalefamily

"When I found out all of our staff were vaccinated, I was happy to share that information so that I could ease everyone's minds even more for whenever they choose to visit us," Lyons said.

"Our customers, we've got a great relationship with them, and we've gotten to know a lot of them on a personal level as well ... They want to know that we're looking out for them and that measures are being taken to to keep them safe."

Lyons adds that there was also no issue among staff members in letting the public know that they were all fully vaccinated.

"When I sent out a message to find out if all of our staff did have their vaccinations, they were all very quick to reply and were very happy to send their proofs to me so that I could have them on file in case it was ever asked of us to show those," he said.

Jason Lyons is the general manager of William's Seafood in Fredericton. (William's Seafood/Facebook)

Leonie Gillingham is the co-owner of Claudine's Eatery in Fredericton and spoke to CBC's Information Morning Fredericton about staff vaccination.

"I definitely realize that there's a lot of concern and and a lot of confusion, I think just for residents of of the province," said Gillingham.

"So while Fredericton businesses may be able to operate normally, at the same time, there are few safer places than a regulated business. Everyone's double vaccinated. We check our records and IDs, and the government regulates and enforces these measures."

Listen | The co-owner of Claudine's Eatery speaks with CBC Information Morning Fredericton's host Jeanne Armstrong about customers dining out on Thanksgiving

14:19 Are restaurant's giving thanks? We find out whether families are taking their appetites to restaurants now that private home gatherings have been banned for the long weekend. Leonie Gillingham is co-owner of Claudine's eatery in Fredericton, and Luc Erjavec is VP Atlantic for Restaurants Canada. 14:19

Restrictions in effect for Thanksgiving weekend

Restrictions are in effect for the Thanksgiving long weekend with 'circuit breaker' restrictions imposed Friday.

They will last for at least 14 days in:

Zone 1, as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent.

Zone 2, as far north as and including Havelock.

The northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol.

All of Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

Menneval in Zone 5.

In regions under the restrictions, gatherings in private homes or outside with members not from the same household are prohibited, and travel to or from regions is restricted except for essential reasons, which includes work, school and health appointments.