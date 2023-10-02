8 people displaced by apartment fire in Saint John

The Saint John Fire Department and police responded to a structure fire Sunday evening on Charlotte Street. (Submitted by Michael Morrison)

At least eight people have been displaced after a fire engulfed an old two-storey apartment building in Saint John this weekend.

The local fire department and police responded to a structure fire Sunday evening on Charlotte Street near the intersection with Harding Street around Queen Square, the city said in a notice issued at around 8 p.m. AT.

An emergency alert sent to people's phones warned anyone in the area to stay inside and to close all windows and doors due to the heavy smoke.

The Canadian Red Cross said there were no serious injuries, but a woman was briefly treated at hospital for smoke inhalation.

Dan Bedell, communications director for the Atlantic region, said the fire was still burning when Red Cross volunteers got to the scene.

The Red Cross says it helped eight people who were forced out of their homes. (Submitted by Michael Morrison)

"Our Red Cross volunteer team did assist all eight [adults] with the emergency lodging and also the finances that they needed for clothing and food purchases and, in some cases, for transportation for taxi fares to the hotel that we sent them to," he said.

The shelter-in-place warning was lifted at around 11:30 p.m.