Spring storm could bring up to 20 cm of snow to New Brunswick

New Brunswick has enjoyed some unseasonably warm temperatures so far this spring, but it seems winter isn't done with the province yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of New Brunswick, forecasting rain, freezing rain and snow.

At first, the the forecast says, about 25 mm of rain will fall, with higher localized amounts possible in central and southern regions.

This will be followed by snow, with the north getting 10 to 20 cm.

The messy weather is expected to start Friday morning as rain over southwestern New Brunswick, then will spread east and north across the province.

Precipitation will stay as mostly rain throughout the day but will change to snow Friday night starting in the northwest.

There will also be periods of freezing rain during the changeover.