Olympians, Stanley Cup winner among N.B. Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class

A pair of Olympians and a Stanley Cup winner are among the inductees to the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

The six inductees, three men and three women, represent the sports of hockey, rowing, basketball, boxing and softball.

This year's class is made up of four athletes and two officials.

The inductees will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in June.

Cynthia Johnston

Rothesay's Cynthia Johnston is one of the province's most decorated basketball players, part of the bronze-winning New Brunswick team at the 1985 Canada Games.

While Johnston's career would take her to the world stage, she had humble beginnings on the Rothesay Commons basketball courts.

"I would go every day, every night, whenever I had a free moment, I would just go and play and play pick up with whoever was there," said Johnston.

Rothesay’s Cynthia Johnston won a bronze medal with New Brunswick's women's basketball team at the 1985 Canada Games. (Submitted by Cynthia Johnston)

She would go on to be part of Canada's national women's basketball team over 14 years, participating in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, as well as playing 12 seasons as a pro in Europe.

Even though she experienced a lot of success on the court, it was the relationships she made with her teammates that stand out to her today.

"The friendship of my teammates, the experiences that we shared and the sort of combined camaraderie of having a similar focus, that's really a connection that makes it all really worthwhile," said Johnston.

Johnston would play professionally until she was 36-years-old.

She said she hadn't picked up a basketball for a decade after retiring, until her two children forced her into a friendly competition.

"They doubted that I even had ever played," said Johnston.

"We were at a park or something and I took a couple of shots."

Jane Thornton

Fredericton's Jane Thornton was on Canada's national rowing team for a decade.

Thornton said she wasn't interested in sports as a youngster and didn't come from an athletic family, but a returning Olympian sparked her interest.

"We had an Olympian, Don Dickinson, he would come back after the 92 Olympics... and he wanted to start a rowing team of kids essentially going into high school," said Thornton.

Fredericton’s Jane Thornton narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. (Western University)

"I just ended up joining my friends on a learn-to-row course and eventually got hooked."

Her start in the sport was a little rocky.

She remembers a warm-up run with her teammates that tired the then-unathletic teen out so much, she hid behind a stack of towels until the training session was over.

But she stuck at it and credits the sport for a lot more than just increasing her endurance.

10:35 Rower Jane Thornton is inducted into New Brunswick's Sports Hall of Fame Thornton's passion for the sport took her all the way to World Championships around the world, national championships, and even the 2008 Beijing Olympics with the Women's 8s - where they finished fourth. 10:35

"It helped my grades, it helped my concentration, it helped just even from a social stance," said Thornton.

"And, of course, I think when I started seeing all of these things happen and this massive change, that it really made me really want to stay and actually think about performance rather than just survival."

She won a world championship in 2006 in the women's coxless pairs and narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in the women's eights.

Other Inductees