NB Southern Railway pleads guilty to 2 labelling of dangerous goods charges, fined $50K

NB Southern Railway has pleaded guilty to two charges related to the labelling of dangerous goods and has been fined $50,000.

The company, a subsidiary of J.D. Irving Ltd., had been facing a trial on 24 charges, but entered the two guilty pleas on Thursday in Saint John provincial court.

The other 22 charges were withdrawn.

Judge David Walker described the charges as a "documentation issue" and noted a "complex" five-week trial was averted with the guilty pleas.

He accepted the joint sentencing recommendation from the Crown and defence.

The charges arose from a Transport Canada investigation triggered by the Lac-Mégantic derailment and fire that killed 47 people in Quebec in 2013.

Twelve of the charges under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act relate to failing to create proper shipping documents for the purpose of transporting petroleum crude oil.

The other 12 charges relate to having unqualified personnel "offer for transport dangerous goods … to wit: petroleum crude oil," according to the informant, Transport Canada inspector Marc Grignon.

The alleged offences occurred between Nov. 3, 2012, and July 5, 2013.

During that period, about 14,000 cars of crude oil were transported for Irving Oil, according to the Crown.

On Oct. 26, 2017, Irving Oil was ordered to pay $4 million after pleading guilty to 34 offences under the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act.

About $3.6 million of that money was directed to research programs in the field of safety standards. Another $400,000 was paid in fines.

In addition, Irving Oil was ordered to submit a plan of corrective measures with Transport Canada.