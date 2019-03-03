Heavy snow causes power outages as winter storm hits province

A snowstorm that hit New Brunswick Friday morning resulted in more than 5,200 power outages, mostly in the southern regions with the largest outage in the Moncton region.

The number had dropped by 8:30 a.m. to more than 3,700 as most of the 1,900 customers in Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview had power restored. In the Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy region, 1,100 were without power and more than 1,300 had no power in Central York Sunbury region.

Other outages remained in Charlotte County, Carleton, Sackville and Port Elgin. The number of customers affected in the Miramichi region in Sunny Corner, Upper Derby and Rogersville jumped to 654.

The storm has also cancelled Meals on Wheels delivery in Fredericton.

The largest part of New Brunswick is under a snowfall warning with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected. The Acadian Peninsula is under a winter storm warning with heavy snowfall and high winds expected throughout the day.

The national weather service said the region can expect up to 30 centimetres of snow along with wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

"Very strong winds will develop this morning with the worst part of the storm lasting into the afternoon," said Environment Canada in it's weather alert for the peninsula.

The province is under a snowfall and winter storm warning with coastal areas also under a storm surge warning. (Contributed/Environment Canada)

Conditions are expected to improve later in the day.

Highways across the province are snow covered.

Storm surge warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Acadian Peninsula

Bathurst and Chaleur Region.

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Miramichi and area.

In those regions, people can expect high storm surges and large waves Friday morning, especially during high tide. The waves will exceed high astronomical tide, which is the highest tide level that can occur under average metereological conditions.

Rough and pounding surf may also cause some coastal erosion.

"Coastal flooding is possible along the shoreline. People close to the shoreline should stay on the lookout for worsening conditions," Environment Canada said.

A gale warning is in effect for Nothumberland Strait, Fundy and Grand Manan.