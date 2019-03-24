Snowmobiler dies in collision with train

A 69-year-man has died after his snowmobile collided with a moving freight train in Chipman, N.B.

Police said the collision occurred Saturday at about 9:25 a.m.

Cpl. Mark Ferguson said it happened at the top of the hill on Hillcrest Avenue.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Ferguson said the investigation into the accident is continuing.

"We're still waiting on some information to help us determine exactly what happened," he said.