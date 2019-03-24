New
Snowmobiler dies in collision with train
A 69-year-man has died after his snowmobile collided with a moving freight train in Chipman.
Collision occurred on Saturday morning in Chipman
A 69-year-man has died after his snowmobile collided with a moving freight train in Chipman, N.B.
Police said the collision occurred Saturday at about 9:25 a.m.
Cpl. Mark Ferguson said it happened at the top of the hill on Hillcrest Avenue.
The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Ferguson said the investigation into the accident is continuing.
"We're still waiting on some information to help us determine exactly what happened," he said.