Snowfall warning issued for eastern parts of N.B.

A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of eastern New Brunswick Sunday with up to 25 cm expected.

Environment Canada issued the warning early Sunday morning, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow along the eastern coast of the province. Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Areas affected include:

Acadian Peninsula

Kent County

Kouchibouguac National Park

Miramichi and area

Moncton and Southeast N.B.



Environment Canada says the snow will end tonight. (Ryan Snoddon/Twitter) "The heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected to remain along the coast, with inland areas seeing significantly lesser amounts," said the national weather service. Snow is expected to last into the evening.

"The snow will end from north to south through the night tonight as the system moves off to the southeast."