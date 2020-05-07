Snow and gusty winds coming Saturday, just in time for... Mother's Day?

If New Brunswickers were planning on doing any yard work this weekend they will likely be using their snow shovels instead of their lawn rakes.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on Thursday afternoon is calling for up to 15 cm of snow in most parts of the province.

The snow is expected to start Saturday morning and continue into Sunday morning.

The national weather service says a mix of snow and rain will spread across N.B. and continue through Saturday night.

"Current forecast guidance indicates that that the greatest snowfall accumulations will likely be over northwesternmost regions, with the heaviest snowfall rates on Saturday night," the service said.

The snow is expected to taper to flurries on Sunday morning, and there will be brisk northwesterly winds.

It's rare but not unheard of to get a significant snowfall in New Brunswick in early May. In 1995, Bathurst received 19 cm during a storm on May 6 and 7. And in 1967, Fredericton received 15 cm of snow on May 8.