Teaching the world to sing — softly

A music professor at the University of Moncton says while pandemic rules dictate singing softly, music teachers do not have to change how they train children to sing.

"Singing softly doesn't mean to put any constriction on the voice, [it's] singing in a natural manner, but not overly doing it," said Monique Richard.

The Department of Education announced Tuesday music education would be permitted for students in kindergarten to Grade 8 within their class bubbles. Students in Grades 9 to 12 will have to maintain physical distancing of two metres while in music class or during other musical activities.

Musical instruments will be allowed, but they have to be thoroughly cleaned between uses and stricter cleaning protocols will be in force for wind instruments.

Richard, who is also a choral director, said recent research indicates singing doesn't produce more droplets or respiratory particles than speaking in a regular voice.

"So singing softly for me means using their regular voice."

No whispering

Richard said they should not be whispering and restraining their voices.

"I think singing normally in a classroom without pushing on the voice with the volume they're producing at a younger age should be safe."

Richard said with the set class sizes, there is room in the classroom for students to be further apart and bigger classes can go outside or into a larger space in the school.

The Department of Education is recommending that whenever possible, music classes should be held outside, weather permitting.

Richard said students are good imitators and will follow the lead of the teacher.

"Singing is as natural as speaking."