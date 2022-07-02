Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of New Brunswick

Severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain are possible for parts of New Brunswick today.

Environment Canada issued an alert on Saturday.

The conditions that could lead to severe weather are expected to last until 8 p.m. for most regions in the province.

St. Stephen and the Fredericton area can expect between 15 to 30 millimetres of rain.

Regions surrounding Point Lepreau, Saint John, Moncton and Point Escuminac also could receive 15 to 30 millimetres of rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of western New Brunswick. (Environment Canada)

Foggy conditions will develop overnight in regions near St. Stephen, Fredericton, Point Lepreau, Saint John, Moncton and Point Escuminac.

The alert is in effect for the following communities:

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Fredericton and Southern York County.

Grand Falls and Victoria County.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County.

Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area.

Woodstock and Carleton County.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorms on Sunday.