Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of N.B.

Parts of New Brunswick are under a severe thunderstorm watch with a potential rainfall of 25 millimetres per hour or higher.

Environment Canada said winds could gust up to 80 km/h.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon will approach from the west and could produce a short period of localized downpours over some areas." the national weather service said.

The watch spans into Saturday evening.

Areas under the watch include: