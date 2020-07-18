Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of N.B.
Parts of New Brunswick are under a severe thunderstorm watch with a potential rainfall of 25 millimetres per hour or higher.
Winds could gust up of 70 to 80 km/h
Environment Canada said winds could gust up to 80 km/h.
"Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon will approach from the west and could produce a short period of localized downpours over some areas." the national weather service said.
The watch spans into Saturday evening.
Areas under the watch include:
- Blackville.
- Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County.
- Doaktown.
- Edmundston and Madawaska County.
- Fredericton and Southern York County.
- Grand Falls and Victoria County.
- Grand Lake and Queens County.
- Kennebecasis Valley And Kings County.
- Mount Carleton.
- Oromocto and Sunbury County.
- Renous Highway
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
- Stanley
- Sussex
- Woodstock and Carleton County
- western half of Restigouche County