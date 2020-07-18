Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of N.B.
Parts of New Brunswick are under a severe thunderstorm watch with a potential rainfall of 25 millimetres per hour or higher.

Winds could gust up of 70 to 80 km/h

Parts of New Brunswick are under a severe thunderstorm watch. (Environment Canada/Submitted)

Environment Canada said winds could gust up to 80 km/h. 

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon will approach from the west and could produce a short period of localized downpours over some areas." the national weather service said.

The watch spans into Saturday evening. 

Areas under the watch include: 

  • Blackville. 
  • Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County.
  • Doaktown.
  • Edmundston and Madawaska County.
  • Fredericton and Southern York County.
  • Grand Falls and Victoria County.
  • Grand Lake and Queens County.
  • Kennebecasis Valley And Kings County.
  • Mount Carleton.
  • Oromocto and Sunbury County.
  • Renous Highway
  • St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
  • Stanley
  • Sussex
  • Woodstock and Carleton County
  • western half of Restigouche County

 

