Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern, central N.B.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northern and central N.B. Sunday afternoon.
Earlier warning for Campbellton and area lifted
The national weather service says conditions "are favourable for the development" of the storm which could produce strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
The watch is issued for:
- Acadian Peninsula.
- Bathurst and Chaleur region.
- Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County.
- Edmundston and Madawaska County.
- Grand Falls and Victoria County.
- Miramichi and Area.
- Mount Carleton.
- Renous Highway.
- western half of Restigouche County.